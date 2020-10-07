The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday, lifted the sanctions imposed on Mali in the wake of the August 18, 2020, military coup, citing Mali’s notable advances towards constitutional normalisation as the reason for the relaxation of the sanctions.

The regional bloc announced the lifting of the sanctions in a statement by chairman of ECOWAS Authority and President of Ghana, Nana Kuffo Addo.

The lifting of the sanctions comes two days after the West African nation’s new government named veteran politician, Moctar Ouane, a civilian and former foreign minister as prime minister.

ECOWAS had made it clear they would only consider lifting sanctions if a civilian

was given the post of prime minister.

To this end, the bloc called ontheinterimgovernmentto release all military and civilian officials arrested during the August 18 coup, meant to unseat former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government.

ECOWAS further requested the dissolution of the military junta, the self-titled national committee for the People’s Salvation (CNSP), which led

the coup, according to the statement.

Mali’s interim government is headed by transitional President, Bah N’Daw, who served as defence minister from 2014 to 2015 and held several other military positions; with the junta’s leader, Assimi Goita, as the vice president.

The transitional government is expected to hold elections within 18 months.

By IBRAHIM MOHAMMED, HENRY TYHOMBA, Agency Report