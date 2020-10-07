Renowned international businessman and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo has stated that it’s not only ungodly but also inhuman to link his health situation to the outcome of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in his native Edo State, during which he publicly supported the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

In a statement personally signed by the Edo elder statesman and released by his media aide, Samuel Ajayi, Captain Okunbo said his attention was drawn to a rash of social media posts regarding his health.

“It is evidently ungodly for people to gloat over the fact that I am not feeling well.

God does not approve of such disposition and those who engage in that pastime are only mocking and playing God. I have never claimed to be a superhuman being. I do not deny the fact that I am not well. I am outside the country for my medicals, which were delayed because of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Captain Okunbo declared.

He disclosed that after a series of tests, “my doctors confirmed that I have some health issues.”

“It is, therefore, ill-advised and inhuman for those who are not comfortable with the position I took in the Edo election to joyfully circulate in the social media that I have health issues and that I have slid into coma. Well, I leave them all to God.”

BY PATRICK OCHOGA,