The factional speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye and six other members of State Assembly yesterday, formally defected from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the People’s Democrats Party (PDP) during plenary.

The other lawmakers include, Hon. Roland Asoro, Hon Ephraim Aluebhosele,

Hon Sunday Ojiezele, Hon Henry Okhuarobor, Hon. Emma Okoduwa and Hon Marcus Onobun.

Okiye, who announced the receipt of the letters from the six members as well as himself to decamp to the ruling party in the state, said their actions were borne out of the fact that they want to identify with the developmental strides of Governor Godwin Obaseki to move Edo state forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okiye also said the division and factions in the APC also contributed to their decision to join the PDP so that they can perform their duties effectively as representatives of their Constituencies.

In another development, the Assembly adopted the business calendar for the second quarter, second session of the 7th Assembly 2020.

Presenting the report to the House, the majority leader, Hon Henry Okhuarobor stated that the Calendar would see the House sitting for 62 days in the second quarter; three days in September, 21 days in October, 21 days in November and 17 days in December.

Meanwhile, Okiye announced the receipt of a Bill for an Act to establish a college of Education and other connected purposes from the governor of the state Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

BY PATRICK OCHOGA,