Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has lost his Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) Hon. Joseph Chijioke Oyibo.

Nnamani, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, noted that Oyibo died of cardiovascular disease (cardiac arrest) in Enugu where he had traveled to for an assignment.

Oyibo was Personal Assistant to Senator Nnamani during his tenure as governor of Enugu State and a long time political associate of the Senator.

His remains according to the burial programme released by the coordinator of Ebeano political family Dr. Dan Shere, will be laid to rest on October 9, 2020 in his Amutu Village in Ezi-Nze, Udi local government area of Enugu State. Oyibo passed on at the age of 57.

A grieving Senator Nnamani described the demise of Oyibo as devastating saying, “he was my dependable political associate, friend and confidant who stood by me through thick and thin.

“His sudden demise is a big blow to me and the larger Ebeano political family.

“I have lost a brother and reliable ally. He was a goal getter and a trusted team player. I will sorely miss him.

“I take solace in the fact that Oyibo left a worthy legacy of honesty, hard-work, humility and courage. He served God and humanity faithfully”.

Sen Nnamani prayed that the good Lord grants Oyibo eternal rest just as he prayed that the Almighty God gives the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.