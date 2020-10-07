World soccer governing body, FIFA has granted Hoffenheim defender, Kevin Akpoguma Kevin Akpoguma permission to switch to Nigeria’s Super Eagles with immediate effect.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick announced this yesterday via his twitter handle.

“Coach Gernot Rohr might be a bit light in the middle. However, I’m extremely happy to announce that @FIFA.com has just granted Hoffenheim defender and former German U-20 national team skipper, Kevin Ufuoma Akpoguma permission to make his switch to Nigeria with immediate effect,” Pinnick tweeted.

The centre-back recently disclosed his intention to switch allegiance and represent Nigeria at senior level, after representing Germany at youth level, the U-16, U-17, U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-21 teams.

Akpoguma was the captain of the German U-20 team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

The tough tackling defender stormed the Super Eagles Hotel Die Ziet, Austria camp on Monday ahead of Friday’s friendly encounter against African champions, Algeria. He’s in camp to familiarise with the Nigerians and bond with other players.