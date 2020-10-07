Globacom, has upped the ante in voice and data benefits for customers with the launch of Glo Berekete, a new tariff plan which offers more voice and data rewards to its new and old customers.

Speaking at the launch held at Mike Adenuga Towers yesterday, Globacom region- al manager, Retail, Lagos, Mr Abdulrazak Ande said Be- rekete means ‘abundance’ in local patois, adding that this emphasises the premium it places on its customers. Glo- bacom also promised to continue to meet and exceed their expectations in product and service delivery.

Ande also unveiled the new brand ambassadors of the company at the launch. They include Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly called Don Jazzy; ace singer, Teniola Ap ata, fondly addressed as Teni The Entertainer; another pop- ular musician, Simisola Ko-soko (Simi); Africa’s high- est scorer at the last Nations Cup and Manchester Unit- ed attacker, Odion Ighalo and World Heavyweight Champion and holder of four boxing titles, Anthony Olaseni Joshua whose endorsement deal was recently extended by Globacom

Presenting the mode of op- erations for the tariff plan, Mr Viju Unnithan of Marketing, Globacom said every new cus- tomer gets a welcome bonus of N600 upon successful activation of his or her line.

“The successful activation includes registering the SIM, recharging with a minimum of N100 and making a first call. N400 out of the bonus cred- it is for calls to any network, while the balance of N200 will be converted to 200MB of data,” he said.

He added that other ben- efits of the package include a massive 700 per cent bonus on every recharge to call all networks and to browse the Internet. He explained that depending on the recharge de- nomination, subscribers could receive up to N20,000 voice bonus and 5GB data bonus from a single recharge.

He also added that new customers will equally enjoy up to 100 per cent extra data vol- umes on all data plan purchas- es between N50 and N10, 000.

The offer, Glo disclosed, is applicable for the first four months of joining the network

by CHIMA AKWAJA,