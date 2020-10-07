By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has presented seven executive bills before the state House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

The Speaker of the assembly, Rt Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this shortly after the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tanko Tunga (APC, Awe-North), presented the seven bills on behalf of the Governor during plenary, on Monday.

Rt. Hon. Abdullahi thereafter slated the 12th, 13th and 14th of October for the second reading of the bills.

The speaker fixed 12 of October for the second reading of a Bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State Hospitals Management Board, Law 2020 and other Matters Connected Thereto and a Bill for a Law to Repeal and Re- Establish the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Board and Other Matters Related Thereto.

The speaker also slated October 13 for the second reading of A bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Drugs and Supplies Management Agency and Other Matters Connected Therewith, as well as a Bill for a Law to Establish Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Nasarawa State and Other Matters Related Thereto.

Rt. Hon. Abdullahi equally announced October 14 for the second reading of A Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Lafia and Other Matters Related Thereto, A bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Contributory Health Scheme 2020 and Other Related Matters and a Bill for a Law to Provide for the Compulsory Medical Treatment and Care for Child Victim of Sexual Violence and Other Related Matters in Nasarawa State.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the first reading of the seven executive bills.