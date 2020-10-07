The Centre for Peace, Transparency and Accountability (CPTA) has lauded the effort of the Bursar of the University of Calabar, Mrs Beatrice Igwe for Her diligence, hard work and effective commitment to Her duties.

The Executive Director of the Centre, Comrade Ogheneyero Patrick, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, described Mrs. Beatrice Igwe as Vocal mediator, an epitome of excellence with inestimable values and above all a great leader.

He praised the bursar for being relentless in the discharge of her duties, stating that the Universities transformation can be attributed to Her spurring leadership.

Under the leadership of Mrs Beatrice Igwe, UNICAL as an institution of learning has achieved magnificent results, staff arrears for over 15 Months has been fully paid, Staff Honorarium with arrears as far back as 2011 have been cleared up. Further outstanding which should have been sorted was delayed as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In Her administration, over 80 courses have gained accreditation by NUC, and the University has participated and worn Laurels in various Academic and Sporting Event.

Ogheneyero, in His address, said; “Success births breakthrough and only an individual who puts in hours of consistent hard work, team work and new ideas will achieve it. He applauded the bursar for Her positive impact in the educational sector and encouraged Her to do more. He also urged women to emulate Her Virtues.