BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, congratulated the newly appointed 19th Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, describing it as a well-deserved appointment.

A statement by the Special Adviser (media) to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, said Lawan expressed hope that the new Emir will meet the high expectations of the revered office and justify the trust and confidence that his people have expressed in his character and ability through his selection and appointment.

The Senate President also congratulated the state authorities and particularly the people of Zazzau Emirate for the peaceful and smooth transition after the painful exit of their 18th Emir, Late Dr. Shehu Idris.

Lawan prayed that the reign of the new Emir like that of his immediate predecessor will enhance peace and development in Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State at large.