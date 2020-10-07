BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate President and chairman of the National Assembly, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has announced that contrary to previous practice, the presentation of the proposed 2021 Budget by President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint session of the National Assembly will be done in compliance with the laid down COVID-19 protocols.

Lawan, who was speaking at the Wednesday plenary session of the Senate, directed the chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru (APC, Osun Central) to issue out a press statement on the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate President added that the usual retinue of Ministers, aides and party faithful which normally accompanies President Buhari to the occasion will be reduced to only those who are connected to the budget matters.

LEADERSHIP reports that Buhari will present the 2021 budget estimates to the National Assembly tomorrow Thursday by 11am at the more expansive House of Representatives chamber.

Details later….