There is no doubt that the Nigeria Police Force is facing lot of challenges in the course of their operations in the country.

These challenges are however, not insurmountable as they can be tracked if the right machineries are put in place by all stakeholders. There is a common saying that every nation gets the kind of police it deserved. As a people, we should not disregard the fact that, policing a country as large as Nigeria needs the support and operation of all well-meaning Nigerians.

The men and officers of the Nigeria Police are not spirits or miracle performers when it comes to the issues of safe-guarding the Nigerian nation. A proper funding of police is largely dependent on the annual budget appropriated to it by the National Assembly and as such, it is what is given to them that they use in running the operations of the force all over the

country.

The challengeschallenges facing the Police are numerous and they need proper funding, equipment and support of the entire country even as our population increases by the day. Some of the challenges being faced by the Police include, operational challenges. Nigeria is known to be the most populous country in Africa and the most populous black nation on earth.

Therefore every citizens of the country has a constitutional right to be protected by the government through the Police. But it is so fundamental that in trying to meet up these fundamental rights and constitutional responsibilities of the Police, the institution needs sufficient funds to build and equip their stations, personnel among others in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

Operation vehicles and relevant equipment are usually required for smooth running of the stations.

Another aspect of operation deals with the provision of accommodation for the ordinary citizens by right. When a citizen of a country is stranded in the course of travelling from one place to another, he or she is free to go to any nearby police station to pass a night before proceeding on his or her journey the next day.

This service, which is part of Police responsibility to citizens is no longer possible, as the Police themselves don’t have adequate accommodation. There is a common saying that you can not give what you don’t have.

Another challenge is the safety of the Police at the duty post? This is another area of great challenge for the Nigeria Police. A situation whereby evil-minded individuals are better and more equipped and armed than the Police due to lack of equipment or poor funding calls for serious concern.

Security business in any country is quite expensive. The earlier the stakeholders

realise this with a view to increasing the budgetary allocation especially in 2021 budget to Police Force, the better for Nigeria.

Provision of patrol vehicle is essential for effective policing. A situation where the provision of Police operational vehicles is at the mercy of a state governor or few individuals should be properly reexamined.

The services of the Police are very important to the ordinary Nigerians, this is because everywhere you go in Nigeria, you must find a Police outpost, no matter how remote the village is in order to protect citizens living in such places.

A lot of challenges confronting the Police, if not all, have been solved. Notably among them are; Drafting/ follow up on the repealed Police Act 2020; Drafting/ follow up on the POLAC establishment Act 2020; Signing into law of the Police Trust Fund and its take off. This has been a long awaited breakthrough for the Police