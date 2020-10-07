The General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Centre a.k.a. Prayer University has been sentenced to life imprisonment by Ondo State High Court.

The Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, yesterday, also sentenced to life imprisonment five other members of the church over a missing baby, Kolawole Gold, during Sunday service in the church on November 10, 2019.

The presiding judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, said the prophet and his five members were guilty of the two-count charge of kidnapping, aiding and abetting kidnapping leveled against them.

While condemning the Police for its complicity, compromise and lackadaisical attitude after the one-year-old boy got missing, Justice Odusola, also struck out the application to restrain the DSS from investigating the attorney to Prophet Babatunde Alfa, Barrister Oke.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Kolawole Gold’s parents had during the Sunday service on November 10, 2019, raised the alarm over their missing son from children section of Sotitobire Praising Centre, Oshinle, Akure.

The incident led to the destruction of the church and killing of a police officer when some angry youths stormed the church and razed it on December 18, 2019.

The police officer, who lost his life was at the scene to restore law and order. The police was accused of shielding the leader of the church from prosecution before the Department of State Service (DSS) took over the case.

BY TOPE FAYEHUN