The Governing Council of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has approved the appointment of Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, as the new vice Chancellor of the institution.

Ndaeyo emerged as the 8th substantive vice chancellor of the University during a special meeting held on Tuesday.

Ndaeyo will take over from the present VC,. professor Enefiok.Essien, whose tenure expires on November 30th,2020

A statement by the Secretary to the governing council, Aniediabasi Udo said Ndaeyo appointment was announced by the Pro-Chancellor and chairman governing council of the University, Austin Awujo

Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, a professor of farming systems was born on March 25, 1961 in Ini Local Government area of Akwa Ibom State. He is married with 2 children.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Farm Systems and Masters degree in Agronomy both from the Premier University in Nigeria, the University of Ibadan.

According to the statement Professor Ndaeyo is also an alumnus of the University of Uyo (then University of Cross River State) where he graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Agronomy having previously obtained an Ordinary National Diploma in Agriculture from the College of Agriculture, Obubra.

Professor Ndaeyo joined the services of his alma mater, the University of Uyo as a Graduate Assistant on November 6, 1992 and rose through the ranks to secure a Full Chair as Professor in the Department of Crop Science, Faculty of Agriculture.

Prior to this appointment, Professor Nyaudo U. Ndaeyo is presently the Deputy Vicc Chancellor(Administration); immediate past Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and Chairman, Committee of Deans among other administrative experiences.

He is also a member of several learned and professional bodies which include Crop Science Society of Nigeria, Farm Management Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Rural Sociological Association and Agricultural Society of Nigeria among others.