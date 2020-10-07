A few members of the House of Representatives have opposed the alleged plan by President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of the outgoing Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF), Mr Anthony Mkpe Ayine.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a motion to compel the president to halt the alleged plans to allow the AuGF continue in office after attaining the mandatory retirement age would be brought before the House this week.

One of the lawmakers, who co-sponsored the motion, said they wanted to put an end to the practice of retaining civil servants due for retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said their motion would mandate the president to name an acting AuGF to avoid any vacuum, noting that the office is too sensitive to be left without a thorough bred professional within the system.

“We have read reports of attempts to extend the service of the current Auditor-General for the Federation with utmost

reservations and have resolved to come up with a motion to advise Mr president not to fall into this trap of truncating the career progression of civil servants”.

“We shall be tabling our motion on the floor of the House to ask the president not to replicate what he has done with the service chiefs to the office of AuGF.

BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO,