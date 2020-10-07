By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), has expressed worry over the decision of maternity homes in the state against dropping still born babies and placentas at the receptacles.

RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Chief Felix Obuah, disclosed this yesterday when a team of consultants from Environmental Health Essentials paid him a visit in his office in Port Harcourt.

The visit was ahead of the all important workshop for health workers in hospitals industry, pharmaceutical companies, maternity homes, laboratories and other clinical/health care waste generators and handlers in Rivers State.

Obuah expressed the hope that the forthcoming training for the health professionals and workers which is mandatory will address some of those anomalies for the health benefit of Rivers people and those doing business in the state.

He frowned on the wrong attitude and unprofessional practices of some health care practitioners and workers who dispose of their wastes indiscriminately and at unapproved incinerators not designated by the state government.

The RIWAMA boss noted with dismay the tendency by some healthcare practitioners to prefer the services of cart pushers who rather dispose of these dangerous waters on the roadsides to those of service providers certified fit and approved for evacuating wastes.

Obuah stated the agency will not tolerate any acts that militate against the environmental health and sanitary laws of the state but will readily support and align with programmes that are in line with RIWAMA agenda which is to see Rivers State environmentally cleaner, brighter and its residents healthier.

He commended the Environmental Health Essentials for their vision to organize such important training and assured them of the agency’s support and collaboration.

Earlier, the leader of the Environmental Health Essentials, Herbert Tobin West, had commended Obuah for a good job of transforming the outlook of Port Harcourt, the state capital through commitment and sound sanitation policies.

West said: “As we drive through some major roads around to this office, we were impressed with the general outlook of the environment without the erstwhile heaps of wastes that used to be a confronting and embarrassing feature around some parts of Port Harcourt. May we urge you to keep it up Sir.”

He said the training is targeted at those in hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, maternity homes, laboratories and other clinical and healthcare waste generators and handlers who are expected to sponsor their representatives for the workshop and called on the agency for support.