BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday morning resolved to launch investigations into the alleged actrocities of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at the State and Federal levels.

The Senate consequently mandated a Joint Committee of Police Affairs and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to look into the matter and report back to the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resolution followed the Motion moved as a matter of urgent national importance by Senator Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos Central) at plenary and unanimously supported by Senators.

“Those involved in the recent incidents should be arrested and prosecuted,” Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said while charging the the Joint Committee on the task given to it.

Details later…