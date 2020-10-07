By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Senator representing Zone one district of Kaduna state, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has congratulated the newly appointed Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, appointed by the Kaduna state government.

While saluting the courage and wisdom behind Governor Nasir El-Rufai choice of Ambassador Bamalli to succeed the late Emir Shehu Idris, the Senator also acknowledged the patience and perseverance of the Mallawa Dynasty for more than 100 years.

Recounting that Malam Musa, of the Mallawa ruling houses was the founder of the Fulani Emirate of Zazzau, Kwari said his descendants have lost the throne for the past 100 years.

“Governor El-Rufai must have employed rare wisdom and courage to ensure that such a credible and deserving successor emerged from the two week succession contest.

” While we join in congratulating the new Emir and the Governor for successfully discharging such weighty task, we urge our fellow Zage Zagi to cooperate with our new Emir and join hands for the progress of the entire Emirate” the Senator said.

Senator Kwari stressed that the people of Zaria, the seat of learning, are no doubt conversant with the divine decree that power belongs to Allah alone and He gives it to whom He wills. ENDs