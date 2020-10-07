By Solomon Nda-Isaiah,

Celebrity kid of Nigeria PR Expert, Churchill Onyeka Nwankwo has received one of the most awesome and glamorous birthday receptions in Abuja, as famous Personalities and celebrities stormed the residence of AlexReports for the first birthday celebration of his Son, who turned one year old on the 4th of October 2020.

According to our Reporter, the birthday reception of Churchill Onyeka Nwankwo, who is now one year old witnessed the distinguished presence of billionaire Enterpreneur and Philanthropist, Dr. Olakunle Churchill, Billionaire Showbiz Enterpreneur, Escobar Smith, Chino Ugwunze, Iyke Uyanneh, TV personality and Actress Amb. Rachel Bakam, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, FCT Alert Magazine Publisher, director LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group and governor PMAN FCT Chapter Solomon Nda-Isaiah, Mr Emmanuel, amongst other notable persons from within Nigeria.

During the occasion, several Guests had lots of impressive messages and felicitations for the Celebrant. They had expressed heavenly wishes, prayers, birthday gifts and felicitations to Baby Churchill who was noticed to be quite relaxed and joyful.

According to a Guest who spoke with Abuja Press Reporter, he noted that Baby Churchill is already on the path to overwhelming success, stressing his certainty of the prospective impact and progress which the child will achieve, with regards to the capacity and encouragement of his father, who is paving the way already.

The occasion witnessed delightfulness and loads of fun, cutting across photoshoots, gift presentations, dance performance, comedy, lots of sumptuous meals and drinks for everyone. It was indeed an amazing, relaxing and overwhelming event, recording also the presence of several Abuja based personalities in the entertainment and media industry. Few hours before the reception, Baby Churchill was earlier christened at Anglican Church, where he was baptised in the name of the father, the son and the Holy Ghost.