Troops of Operation Safe Haven have neutralised a notorious bandits leader along with some of his fighters during a daring raid on the bandits’ hideout at Tafawa village in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said the troops recorded the feat on 5th October, 2020, following credible and actionable intelligence from local sources on the whereabouts of the notorious bandits leader.

He recalled that troops of Operation Safe Haven had earlier on 26 September, 2020, engaged armed bandits during a foiled robbery at Bisichi.

He said during the operation, the bandits’ leader was fatally injured, but managed to flee the onslaught and was receiving treatment at the hideout in Tafawa village.

He said the troops however stormed his hideout, undeterred despite the criminals’ futile effort to halt the advancing troops through sporadic firing.

He stressed that the valiant troops, adopting aggressive tactical maneuvers overwhelmed the criminals with effective and superior firepower, neutralising the bandit leader and some of his fighters while several others escaped with fatal wounds.

He noted that the troops are in pursuit of the fleeing criminals.

BY TARKAA DAVID,