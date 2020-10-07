William Troost-Ekong is delighted to link up with his international teammates again, ahead of Nigeria’s friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia.

The Super Eagles will face African champions, Algeria at the Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria on Friday, and then come up against Tunisia four days later at the same venue.

Troost-Ekong, who linked up with Sky Bet Championship club, Watford from Serie A side Udinese last week, joined his teammates at their Hotel Die Ziet camp on Monday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centre-back also took part in the team’s first training session on Tuesday morning.

“Good to be back with the boys,” he tweeted.