Sustainable Initiative for Nurturing Growth (SING), one of INEC’s accredited election observers group, has said that vote buying and voters inducement, might play a crucial role in the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo state.

Speaking during at its pre-election briefing this morning in Akure, Ondo State capital, SING director, Idris Usman said, “politicians particularly of the major political parties in the contest, are massively disbursing money across the various electoral wards in the state, with the intent of inducing voters, to sell their votes.”

SING noted that following its on-the-spot assessment across the state, particularly in local governments at the Ondo central senatorial district, a number of voters interviewed insisted that the only thing, which would make them to vote, is if the political parties agrees to pay an amount for the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

While noting that the Ondo election is a continued litmus test of Nigeria’s commitment to organising credible polls, it observed that the electoral environment in the state had continued to be gripped by needless partisan tension.

SING also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider an extension of polling hours due to the extra health precautions and social distancing policy occasioned by COVID-19.

The group also urged security operatives not to engage in any acts, which would intimidate or scare voters from exercising their democratic right to vote.