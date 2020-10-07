Vuga Music Inc, a boutique music publishing company that specializes in Nigerian music but based in the United States has thrown juicy offers an talents in Nigeria, Africa and world at large.

A recent statement released by the company listed some of the unique services rendered by Vuga.

The statement partly reads: “Vuga Music Inc is affiliated with all major music organizations in the United States in terms of royalties collections and and also specialize in getting content we represent used in movies, commercials and all sync opportunities.

“We are excited to work with you and below are a few more services Vuga will provide to you as an artist;We will get your music copyrighted with the United States Library of Congress to ensure an additional layer of protection to your music.

“We will get all available lyrics to each song published and synced via the 2 largest International lyric distribution companies in the world.

Lyricfind and Musixmatch. We work with you to get you features with A-list Nigerian artist.

“Vuga will also get all songs correctly administered, this includes producers, mixers, engineers informations, studios location and address of studio, we get your music audio fingerprinted and submitted to the following organizations Gracenote, TiVo, MediaNet, Audible Magic, ACRCloud, Quantone, AcoustID, Exactuals – RAI, and Crunch Digital.

“Vuga Music is more than an administration company, we consider every artist we work with as family and we ensure your music is looked at as asset.

“We offer a standard 30% / 70% rate on all publishing royalties (30% to Vuga and 70% to the artist respectively).”