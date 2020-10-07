By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

Authorities of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) in Akwa Ibom has stated that due process was followed in the selection of the newly elected Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Enefioķ Essien who made this known at a press conference in Uyo on Wednesday described the new VC as the most experienced of the three candidates shortlisted for the position.

Essien who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Eno-idem Usoro, explained that the process that produced the 8th substantive VC followed the stipulated laws guiding the removal and appointment of a Vice Chancellor in a Federal University.

She stated that the University Governing Council had on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, accepted the recommendation of the Joint Council and Senate Board and resolved to select the VC through a secret vote in line with the extant law required for that purpose.

He noted that at the end of the process, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo had nine votes; Prof. Edet Udoh had four votes while Prof. Gabriel Umoh had no vote.

According to him, based on the result, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Prof. Austin Awujo led members of the Council to where the special meeting of Council was held and voluntarily announced the appointment of Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo as the incoming Vice Chancellor.

“The Governing Council which had the Chairman and 12 other members present at the meeting, had accepted the recommendation of the Joint Council and Senate Board and resolved in line with the extant law to select the Vice Chancellor through a secret vote.

“At the end, Prof. Nyaudoh Ukpabio Ndaeyo had scored nine votes, Prof. Edet Joshua Udoh scored four votes and Prof. Gabriel Sunday Umoh had scored zero vote.

“Council had therefore approved the appointment of Prof. Nyaudoh Ukpabio Ndaeyo, Professor of Farm Systems, Department of Crop Science, Faculty of Agriculture, as the 8th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University, with effect from December 1, 2020, based on the result of the secret vote.

“The decision of Council was also based on the fact that Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo is the most experienced of the three candidates having served as the Head of Department, Vice Dean, Faculty of Agriculture; Dean, Faculty of Agriculture; Chairman Committee of Deans and Deputy Vice Chancellor.

“We do not in any way suspect any political undertone because this is an academic institution and from what we have read earlier, we follow the law. And so, even if anybody has any political inclinations, it was not part of our standard.

“What we presented at Council before selection, before advert, during the short listing and the process of interview, and the process of final selection, nobody in an academic environment is to be politically inclined. The Chairman of the Governing Council was part of the voting process and he didn’t vote on political basis,” he stated.