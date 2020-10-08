BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The Federal Government yesterday said the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge currently undergoing repair works will be totally closed to traffic from both bounds of the bridge between Adeniji Adele and Adekunle for three days .

The Federal Controller of Works for Lagos, Mr J.O Popoola who made this known in a statement, said the first total closure of the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele will be from midnight of this Friday to midnight of Sunday, to allow the Contractor complete the first stage of casting works, while a date for the second total closure of the section of the bridge between will be made public at a later date.

According to Popoola, the total closure of the section of the bridge is to ensure that there is no vibration on the bridge during the casting of the newly installed expansion joints.

He informed that owing to the peculiarity of traffic Lagos State, the casting of the expansion joints will be in two stages to ensure that the total closure is only at the weekends, when there is less traffic plying the route.

Popoola however affirmed that the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana – Oworo will still remain open, and traffic can move from Ebute-Metta via Adekunle to Iyana Oworo.

The Federal Controller Works assured the road users that traffic management personnel would be in-place on all the Alternative Routes to ensure free flow of traffic.