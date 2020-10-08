Super Eagles new invitee, Cyriel Dessers, says he cannot wait to face North African giants, Algeria and Tunisia in the two friendly games lined up.
Speaking ahead of the friendlies, Dessers, said been called up for the Super Eagles is a dream come through for him.
“I’m really happy to be here, my first call-up to the Super Eagles, it’s a dream come true. I can’t wait to be on the pitch and play the games and also to meet the fans,” Dessers said in a short video clip published on the NFF’s verified Twitter handle.
ADVERTISEMENT
Born in Belgium to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, in December 2019 Dessers elected to represent Nigeria at international level.
VICTORY!! ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASES MANHOOD & LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT RIGHT NOW!!
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE