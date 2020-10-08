By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Super Eagles new invitee, Cyriel Dessers, says he cannot wait to face North African giants, Algeria and Tunisia in the two friendly games lined up.

Speaking ahead of the friendlies, Dessers, said been called up for the Super Eagles is a dream come through for him.

“I’m really happy to be here, my first call-up to the Super Eagles, it’s a dream come true. I can’t wait to be on the pitch and play the games and also to meet the fans,” Dessers said in a short video clip published on the NFF’s verified Twitter handle.

Born in Belgium to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, in December 2019 Dessers elected to represent Nigeria at international level.