Hoffenheim of Germany center back, Kevin Akpoguma has expressed happiness at linking up with the Nigeria national team, Super Eagles at their training camp in Austria.

Akpoguma, one of the nine foreign-born players currently with the Super Eagles, is in contention to make his senior debut after his one-time request for a change of association was recently granted by football’s world governing body, FIFA.

“My name is Kevin Akpoguma from TSG Hoffenheim, I am 25 years old and I am very happy to be here with the Nigerian team’’.

“It’s a great experience at the moment to be with the guys, everyone is very happy and nice”.

“We are looking forward to the two friendly games we have now in this window, Algeria and Tunisia, and then, we are preparing for the qualification in November, so I am very excited to be here,” Akpoguma told the team media.

Nigeria fans were delighted that the NFF and Coach Gernot Rohr finally convinced Akpoguma to pledge his international future to the three-time African champions, six years after he was officially approached.

In his message to Super Eagles fans, the former Germany U-20 skipper said: “I am very excited to see the country again. When I was sixteen, I was there and it’s now a long time, so I am very happy to visit the country.”

Akpoguma made a total of 62 appearances for Germany’s youth teams before applying for a change of association.