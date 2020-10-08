ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Ahead of tomorrow’s international friendly match between Nigeria and Algeria at the Worthersee Stadium in Austria, the North African side head coach, Djamel Belmadi has admitted that it’s always difficult to play against the Super Eagles.

The game will be a rematch of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final that saw Riyad Mahrez score a dramatic 94th minute winning-goal.

It will be the first ever friendly between the two nations that had faced each other 21 times in official competition at the senior level.

“Nigeria has a good bench and they could come from behind to win a match even when you are 3-0 up, especially in the first half. They are always very close to match against them, moreover, they win more than we won. I am looking for the difficulty against Nigeria to progress,” Belmadi told a news conference yesterday ahead of the game.

“I was looking for matches that could put us in difficulty. Some might say we have to pick up slowly but I don’t see it like that, we have to take advantage of the FIFA dates, they aren’t many”.

“We could have chosen smaller teams but I made the demand to obtain these prestigious matches against Nigeria and Mexico. Everyone knows Nigeria is the third best team in the FIFA/CAF ranking.”