By CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

A Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, Tanker, Thursday October 8 at about 6am exploded at Candos Road, Baruwa in Lagos.

The explosion killed five persons while six were rescued alive.

Coordinator of the National Emergency management Agency, NEMA, South West Ibrahim Farinloye, said that the LPG tanker was in the process of discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station and not knowing a generator was on and from where it was reported that explosion erupted.

The explosion threw the discharging tanker across the road.

Farinloye said many buildings have been destroyed

The Best Roof Gas Plant Station is located in densely populated community.

After putting out the initial fire, the stored gas in the station started discharging the gas but without explosion currently.

A source revealed that the Gas plant has about 30 metric tons of gas in the underground tank.

While dispensing to domestic consumer, it also loads LPG Tanks and it was stated that in the process of loading a tank with its generator working and possibly there could a leakage which got to the generator.

The fire has been put out completely and the secondary gas leakage from the underground tanker has been under control.

However, a preliminary Assessment has revealed that 44 buildings are affected, 1 school, 1 event Centre, 89 shops, 1 church, 1 tricycle, gas tankers, 23 electric poles, 2 transformer and 1 motorcycle were affected in the incident