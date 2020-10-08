Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Alhaji (Amb) Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment as the 19th Emir of Zazzau by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai.

The governor in a congratulatory message released in Lokoja by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, felicitated with the Zazzau Emirate as well as the government and good people of Kaduna State on this historic moment in the annals of the great Zazzau Emirate.

According to the governor, the appointment of the new Emir of Zazzau after serving the Emirate as Magajin Garin Zazzau is no doubt well deserved.

“Your track record of service as a former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand as well as the Republic of Myanmar in addition to your productive services at the national and Kaduna State levels give me the firm confidence on your capacity to lead the great Zazzau Emirate to greater heights.

“I implore Your Royal Majesty to continue to promote and consolidate on the legacies of peace, unity, brotherhood and harmonious coexistence which the late Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris bequeathed the Emirate.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to guide and protect you as well as grant you a very long and peaceful reign on the throne of your forebears.

“Once again, congratulations Your Royal Majesty on this great appointment!”, the statement said