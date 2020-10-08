BY IGHO OYOYO

Some natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have appealed for inclusion in governance through proper representation at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and other political appointments, in order to give them a sense of belonging.

The natives, who spoke to LEADERSHIP in separate interviews, explained that the economic development and growth of Nigeria is enough for true Nigerians to celebrate, but pointed out that the plights of Abuja natives is something that needs urgent attention and respite from the government.

Secretary of Kpaduma Community, Mr. Simon Baba-Yerimah, noted that despite the challenges, there is a need to appreciate God for keeping Nigeria united, adding that in the aspect of proper recognition, they are not benefitting from the government.

“As we continue to agitate, we are supposed to be part of the government. Our fundamental rights have been denied. Since the capital city was moved to Abuja, we have not benefitted from political appointments, where our interests would be represented at the FEC.”

“We have been neglected and nobody remembers us. We need political powers, because we are practicing federal system of government and FCT should be treated as a state, so that we can have our representatives at the FEC”

“Presently, I will say that the FCT natives could be best described as sick because of the way we are treated in Nigeria. We seriously need the government’s attention in the area of recognising us and respecting our traditional and cultural values,” he said.