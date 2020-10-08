By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

In a move to facilitate talent attraction and place 3 million young Nigerians in dignified employment spaces in the next 5 years, leading professional recruitment agency, Jobberman Nigeria, hosted Nigeria’s largest Virtual Career Fair in partnership with MasterCard Foundation as part of efforts to leverage on skill training to get hired into new roles.

The career fair was held on the event management platform, Hubilo, which had in attendance of over 7,000 Nigerians including top professionals across different sectors and industries in Nigeria.

The fair opened with a welcome address from Hilda Kragha, MD Roam Africa, with a keynote speech from Chidinma Lawson, MasterCard Foundation who welcomed the attendees and prepared their minds on what to expect at the fair. Shortly after the speech, attendees entered into panel sessions and masterclasses where job seekers had the opportunity to interact and learn from industry experts and thought leaders on how to improve their chances of getting hired, with transition into new roles and increase workplace productivity.

Participants at the career event were able to ask questions and interact with the speakers in a panel discussion format.

Some of the panellists include; Ukinedo Dare of Edo Jobs, Olawale Adetula of Helium Media, Bada Akintunde-Johnson of Viacom International, Lanre Masha of Trace TV, Preston and Yinka Adebayo of Media Reach.

Speaking at the Career fair, Managing Director, ROAM Africa Hilda Kragha Kabushenga, said, “Our vision is simply to be Nigeria’s most user-centric and transparent career platform where we connect to the right candidates with the right opportunities.

“With the current pandemic, one thing we have learnt is that businesses have to be brave and adaptable especially when looking for the right people.

She said, The career training that the young people have gone through is what gives both employees and job seekers an edge in their various industries.

She noted that before the pandemic, we would have had this career fair in a large hall but today we get to experience the beauty of networking and learning from the comfort of our homes.”

She further urged the participants to make use of this opportunity to connect and network with as many employers as possible as it might be a life-changing experience.

However, Job seekers had the opportunity to mingle with employers, as well as gain insight and expand their network base. The fair also focused on educating attendees on how to navigate the increasingly competitive job space and provided the necessary tools to get hired.

Other sessions at the fair included Employability Skills masterclasses and one-one interviews between candidates and employers.

Jobberman paid special attention to replicating an in-person experience for both recruiters and jobseekers as it provided good opportunities for job seekers to make connections through the networking lounge, learn about job opportunities directly from employers and be able to ask questions that you don’t normally find on Google search.

Furthermore, some of the notable companies that had job listings at the fair include; EiE Nigeria, She Leads Africa, HiiT Plc, Reliance HMO, Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC, Leadway Assurance, Meritan Global, Lorrel Fashion and Verify Me Nigeria.