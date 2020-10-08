By Emameh Gabriel, Abuja

All is now set for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2021 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly today.

According to a letter addressed to the Senate this week, Mr Buhari is expected to lay the budget, expected to be above 2020 budget of N10.3 trillion, at 11am today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The budget presentation has been preceded with recent proposed strike by labour union, though having been aborted, the ongoing drama between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) continues to raise concern in most quarters even as the goverment had recently ordered the reopening of schools.

The Chairman, ASUU, University of Ibadan, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, had in a recent statement insisted that the union would not suspend its six months strike until the government addressed the union’s demands which include improved funding of tertiary institutions.

While lawmakers from both chambers are seen strolling into the national assembly, State House security personnel have beefed up security in all entrance to the national assembly as they await the arrival of the president.