President Trump has called for Congress to pass relief for airlines, money for the Paycheck Protection Program and stimulus funds, after shutting down negotiations for relief between the White House and House Democrats

Earlier Tuesday, the president blamed Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “not negotiating in good faith” after she rejected a $1.6 trillion proposal from the White House. The president sent a series of tweets announcing he had “instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election.”

But hours later, he urged Congress to pass coronavirus relief, though what he was demanding was not the same package he rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, tweeted yesterday that the speaker and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had spoken that morning about a standalone airlines bill. Hammill said that Pelosi told Mnuchin that a standalone bill on airlines was blocked last week by Republicans.

Mr. Trump also tweeted on Tuesday evening about a standalone bill offering direct payments for Americans.