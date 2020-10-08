Unity Bank Plc has started a reward scheme for its loyal customers and dedicated staff as part of programmes to celebrate the 2020 Customer Service Week.

The bank in a statement said it is rewarding staff and teams that have created an exceptional customer service experience in the bank.

The 2020 Customer Service Week is a week-long event which is being celebrated from October 5 – 9 across the lender’s over 200 branch networks across the country.

The theme of this year’s Customer Service Week is: ‘Dream Team’ which is meant to reflect the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers.

In the same vein, all branches of the bank will engage in several activities aimed at making the celebration exciting and memorable. There have also been several activities lined up to reward outstanding teams across all branches and units of the bank within the week.

Similarly, Unity Bank’s managing director/chief executive officer, Mrs Tomi Somefun, will be engaging directly with the customers within the week to personally appreciate their continuous patronage and assure them of more reliable services and customer-centric business. Commenting on the programmes, Mrs Somefun, said: “In the recent past, the bank initiated a dynamic customer services experience strategy which enabled the bank and customers to adjust quickly to the new normal caused by the pandemic.”

Speaking on this year’s Customer Service Week, chief customer service officer, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Titilayo Abraham said, “Over the past two decades, Unity Bank has maintained a sterling customer service record and will continue to strive to maintain this. With our dynamic and vibrant customer care team, we shall continue to put our customers at the heart of our business operations.