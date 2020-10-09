RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

90% of road crashes which occur on the Nigeria’s highways across the country is caused by reckless driving on the part of motorists plying the nation’s highways.

Chairman National conference of Directors/Chief Road Traffic Officers of the federation, Engr. Paul Bepeh made the assertion while fielding questions from our reporter in a telephone discussed in Calabar .

Bepeh who made the assertion a day after he declaring the 2020 safety week open in Calabar stated that Inspection Officers across the country have been mandated to impound any vehicle which falls short of expected standard stressing that the number of deaths, injuries and pains caused by careless driving was quiet alarming and a thing that called for concern.

Speaking on the theme, “Say No To Road Crash— Your Safety is our Priority” Bepeh who also doubles as the Cross River State Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer (Chief VIO)averred that unless something was done urgently to salvage the situation, many families would ever lived in agony caused by reckless driving.

He stated that statistics available shows that 90% of road mishaps were caused by carelessness on the part of motorists, stressing that VIOs in the country are poised to enforce all safety rules so as to check the number of road mishaps as the yuletide was fast approaching.

In his words Bepeh said, “As Nigeria celebrated her 60th independence anniversary, there is need for all hands to be on deck to avoid colossal waste of Nigerians lives on our road.”

The chief VIO charged state governments in the country “to invest in equipping road traffic officers in their respective States for efficient service delivery.”

He called for strick adherence to the ten commandments of driving, which according to him could guide drivers on best ways to stay safe on our highways stressing that 90% of road crashes are attributed to drivers’ error.

Bepeh enumerated the 10 “commandment of road users to include the inculcating the 3Cs of driving which he explained as ‘Caution, Consideration, Concentration; drivers having pre-trip mental inventory –light, weather, condition of road, traffic situation; Inculcating ‘safety first’ mindset/avoidance of aggressive and inattentive driving.

He said that other commandments includes the ability of the driver to constantly check his sight mirrors; adhering to 3 to 4 second rules to help maintain a safe distance; maintaining controllable speed, having escape an route in mind, avoidance of too many risks at a go amongst others.

He urged motorists to desist forth from indiscriminate overtaking, which he said could be one of the causes of road crash stressing, “the best way to avoid potential danger is to position your vehicle where you have the best chance of seeing and being seen by other road users,” and charged people on steering to not to allow themselves to be distracted by any one whenever they are on steering.