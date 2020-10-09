Cornerstone Insurance Plc has entered into a partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to deepen insurance penetration in the country, especially among motorists and other road users.

The partnership is aimed at improving their level of awareness with regards to claims and elimination of procurement of fake insurance policies.

Cornerstone also presented working tools that include 300 reflective jackets and eight kiosks to the Corps during a ceremony that took place at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s head, business development, Charles Nwachukwu said that the action was part of Cornerstones’ corporate social responsibility initiative in Nigeria.

According to him, “There is a lot we could do with the FRSC to improve insurance in Nigeria today to reduce crashes and ensure our cars are insured. We can both ensure that people are not going to take fake insurance, but that they take the right insurance and reap the benefits of insurance.

“We will partner with you to deepen the level of insurance penetration in Nigeria.”

He said the intervention is being done in major cities of the country, with a plan to extend it to all parts of the country.

“In Cornerstone, when we make profit, we also reach out to the public. We believe that sending awareness message is better done with an organisation like FRSC because they control traffic and reduce accidents on the roads.

FRSC’s deputy corps marshal, admin & human resources, Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor who hosted the delegation applauded Cornerstone for the intervention and assured of the Corps’ determination to end fake insurance policies and create awareness among road users, especially in the coming festive season.

Ewhrudjakpor pointed to the fact that many drivers do not know the benefits of third party insurance. She noted that the reason most drivers engage in fight is because of lack of the knowledge that insurance companies actually pay the cost of repairs to a third party in the case of an accident.

Ewhrudjakpor said there is need for more education about insurance in Nigeria. She therefore urged the insurance practitioners to change the narrative of the poor knowledge of insurance in the public.