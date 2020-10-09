BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ Kaduna said it has made various seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N360,227,250:00 within one month.

The Comptroller FOU Zone ‘B’ Mustafa Sarkin-Kebbi who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Kaduna gave a breakdown of the various seizures made within the period under review.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Comptroller, 3,342 bags of 50kg perboiled foreign rice concealed in various packages including local sacks, inside bags of grains among others. 923 cartons of foreign sets of ecolac boxes, 34 motor vehicles including means of conveying the smuggled items, 668 bags of NPK fertilizer, 699 kegs of 30 litres each, 217 bales of second hand clothing, 468 sacks of footwear.

Other items seized include, 37 cartons of foreign soap, 180 sacks of dates, 25 sacks of tiger nuts, 2 sacks of uncertified sacks and 155 parcels of Indian hemp.

He disclosed also that 4 persons were arrested in connection with the seizures with two of the arrested persons granted administrative bale. Similarly, he informed that the FOU is presently prosecuting 4 cases in court.

The seizures were all made across the various stated that make up the Zone following intelligent gathering, while calling on members of the public to always furnish the customs with relevant information that will help address smuggling activities in the country.

He declared that the FOU will not relent in her efforts to rid the zone off smuggling activities while calling on those who engage in such illegal activity to desist and embrace legitimate business.