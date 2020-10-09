The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area ll Command, Onne Port has announced that it generated a total of N16.10 billion from import and export for September, 2020.

A statement from the command made available to LEADERSHIP Friday, said the money was generated in the first month of the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Compt. Auwal Mohammed’s administration, as he assumed duty earlier in September 2020. The revenue was the highest monthly revenue generated in Area II Command since its creation over 37 years ago.

A breakdown of the revenue shows that the command generated N13 billion from imports while N3.10 billion was generated from 18,085.96 metric tonnes (MT) of export processed in the month under review.

Compt. Mohammed while speaking on the feat achieved by the command said, “The revenue outcome is a confirmation of my observation on my first day in office here that I am taking over a very functional command with systems for revenue generation, trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling. In my interactions with officers and port users, I harped on the need for compliance and reiterated my insistence on due process at all times by everyone interfacing with customs in the course of trade.”

He stated that he is wholeheartedly committed to achieving maximum collection of all revenue due to government through Customs duties in Onne Port and prevent any form of leakages.

He added that where shortfalls are detected, he will pursue uncompromising recovery through demand notice (DN) to prevent revenue loss.

”While I consider our over N13 billion revenue generated as a laudable feat, it doesn’t call for complacency on our part. It is only a reminder to do more in our national interest to support the country’s economic well-being,” he pointed out.

In the same vein, the command succeeded in processing a total of 18,085.96 metric tonnes (MT) of export activities with Free On-Board (FOB) value of $6,441,850.67 and N10.5million as NESS collected.

In anti-smuggling activities, the Command recorded two seizures of 13 containers comprising 400 bundles of used tyres, 100 pieces of motor radiators, 264 logs of raw hard wood, 100 pieces of car fans and 4 units of bed trailer trucks with a total Duty Paid Value of N100million in September 2010.