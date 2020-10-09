FCT Golf Association Chairman, Engr Oladapo Olaide Mohammed has joined top notable members of sports administrators in eulogizing the former Director of Sports, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Mrs Dilichukwu Onyedinma, as she bows out of active service.

In his goodwill message, Oladapo described Onyedinma as a kind, hardworking, very industrious and a philanthropist per excellence who has not only impacted her immediate community but also the global community.

“On behalf of my family and FCT Golf Association, I heartily congratulate you, for giving us your 35 years of your service to Nigeria”.

Oladapo commended the outgoing Ag Secretary Social Development Secretariat for her professionalism, and her support towards the development of the game of golf in the nation’s capital.

“We are appreciate all your support that you have given the FCT golf association right from the day we were elected to office, you used you good office to ensure that the game of golf is been recognized and taken to the next level”.

“As you moves on to a new life as a retiree who served his country meritoriously at the FCT Sports Council, I wish Dilichukwu Onyedinma a very happy retirement life, Congratulations”.

Dilichukwu who has put up 35 years of unquantifiable meritorious service to FCT and Nigeria retired on Thursday, October 9, 2020.