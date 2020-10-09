The French Open women’s final will be contested between Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin and Polish teenager Iga Swiatek after two contrasting displays in their semi-finals.

Swiatek, 19, needed only 70 minutes to beat Argentine Nadia Podoroska 6-2 6-1 to reach her first major final.

American Kenin, 21, overcame Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova 6-4 7-5.

Fourth seed Kenin produced controlled tennis but had to save 10 break-points against the two-time Wimbledon winner.

She has yet to play Swiatek on the main tour, but faced each other on the same stage in the juniors four years ago.

“I lost, but it was a close one,” said Kenin.

Having overwhelmed Romanian top seed Simona Halep in the fourth round, Swiatek will not fear Melbourne champion Kenin.

Kenin defended brilliantly against Kvitova and will have to produce a repeat performance against a Swiatek forehand which at times reached 80mph-plus against Podoroska. The teenager produced 11 groundstroke winners on that side, out of a total of 22.

Podoroska, the first qualifier in the Open era to reach the French Open women’s semi-finals, also has a strong forehand side but was never given a chance to get into her rhythm.

The 23-year-old’s only bright moment came in the fifth game of the second set when she broke the Pole, although she needed four bites at it. Swiatek broke back straight away before serving out for victory at a cold and breezy Philippe Chatrier.