By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed food items to IDPs in Adamawa state.

The agency’s Director General retired AVM Muhammed Mohammed, has approved the monthly of distribution.

Mr Ilya Midala Anuhu, Head of Operations, in charge of Adamawa and Taraba who conducted the distribution urged the 650 households to make good use of the items.

Anuhu said the food items is part of the monthly support that NEMA is rendering to the IDPs in the three formal camps in the state.

He urged the IDPs to be law abiding and try to devise other means of becoming self-reliant especially farming activities to reduce hardship.

The Agency’s boss in the state noted that the items were meant to cushion the suffering of the IDPs and further reiterated the agency’s commitment toward sustaining the monthly distribution of relief materials to the IDPs in the camps.

He also added that the three camps were been fully sensitized by the officials of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) on the need to always observe the covid-19 protocol.

Responding on behalf of the IDPs, Mallam Umar Bakura, from Fofure camps, lauded NEMA for sustaining the monthly supply to the camps.

The Fufore Camp which has 329 households benefitted Rice (50kg) – 165 Bags, Beans (25kg) – 329 Bags, Palm oil (20 litres) – 33 kegs, salt (20kg) – 12 bags, Maggi Cube – 54 Cartons, and Tin Tomatoes – 28 cartons.

Malkohi Camp with a total number of 239 households also got Rice (50kg) – 120 Bags, Beans (25kg) – 239 Bags, Palm oil (20 litres) – 24 kegs, salt (20kg) – 7 bags, Maggi Cube – 39 Cartons, and Tin Tomatoes – 20 cartons.

St. Theresa Cathedral Camp (88HH) Rice (50kg) – 44 Bags, Beans (25kg) – 88 Bags, Palm oil (20 litres) – 5 kegs, salt (20kg) – 5 bags, Maggi Cube – 15 Cartons, and Tin Tomatoes – 7 ½ cartons, Anuhu stated.