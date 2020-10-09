BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has engaged stakeholders in Sokoto on the role of disaster management amid Covid 19 pandemic that has ravaged global economy.

Speaking at the one day consultative engagement, NEMA Director General, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd) said; managing disaster is the coordination and integration of all activities necessary to build, sustain and improve the capacity to prepare for, protect against, respond to and recover from threatening or actual natural or human-induced disasters.

This according to him, therefore requires multi-jurisdictional, multi-sectoral, multi-disciplinary and multi-resource initiative to come by.

Represented by the NEMA Head, Sokoto operations office, Dr. Kofoworola Soleye, the DG solicited for more effective collaboration with the Federal, State and Local Government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOS), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) as well as the private sectors to help discharge their respective roles and responsibilities towards achieving shared goals of disaster management.

Reeling out why such meetings are crucial, the DG of NEMA the programme is expected to come up with vital suggestions, workable policies and strategies that will enhance mitigation, preparedness and response, to the menace of all kinds of disasters like pandemics, windstorm, flood, drought, desertification, fire outbreaks, which has threatened economic activities and security challenges as a result of armed banditry which have become a recurring decimal in some major parts of the country.

While appealing to the stakeholders to give their best, the DG said with their maximum support and cooperation, they can achieve the desired purpose of timely response.

Speaking at the side of the event, one of the stakeholders thanked both the federal and state government for always ensuring that provide assistance to those affected by disasters. He added however that they should always ensure speedy supply of such relief materials to sincerely help in mitigating the impact of such pains in the affected people.