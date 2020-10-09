By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has trained 30 Journalists from different media organizations on information management and reportage during emergencies and disasters.

The organization says that lack of adequate and accurate information management and dissemination has the potential to misinform the public and cause confusion during emergency situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon P Katu Head of Operations, Gombe Operations Office (GOO) of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) during the training urged the media to assist in managing information effectively “before, during and after emergencies or disasters.”

He said misinformation among other factors were some of issues affecting disaster management and rescue operations in Nigeria.

The one day workshop which took place on Thursday at the Bauchi Branch of the Nigeria Union of Journalists trained journalists on how to report during emergency situations.

Katu opined that the workshop was to build the capacity of journalists in line with best global practices in reporting disaster management and rescue operations to enable them to churn out accurate and up to date information.

“There are issues that have, over the years, militated against effective disaster management and rescue operations. So, this meeting is basically organised for stakeholders, particularly the media to know how to report disaster events in such a way that the right and accurate information will be disseminated in line with the best world standard practice”

“Where information is either inadequate or over bloated, it gives rescue operation and disaster management teams tough time to handle”, he said.

He urged media practitioners to join NEMA in the aspect of disaster management, stressing that the general public look up to the media to process information.

Earlier, the Bauchi State Council Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Umar Sa’idu commended NEMA for agreeing to come to Bauchi to build the capacity of Journalists to properly report during disasters.

He said the NUJ will continue to partner relevant organizations to enhance the capacity of the pen profession.