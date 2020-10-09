BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed reports that some Super Eagle players have tested positive to COVID-19 in Austria ahead of the international friendly games.

Some sections of the media had reported yesterday that four players of the Super Eagles tested positive to the deadly COVID-19 and had to undergo another round of testing.

Nigeria will today battle the reigning African champions Algeria at the Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria.

In a series of tweets on the NFF’s verified Twitter handle, the federation said since the pandemic broke out, the four players who were positive then had recovered.

“Please discountenance any re- ports that some of our players test- ed positive to COVID 19 ahead of tomorrow’s friendly game against Algeria. It is blatant falsehood”.

“The writer of the story, who was not part of the press confer- ence earlier today, totally misrepresented what Coach Rohr said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, four of our players had tested positive, but were all now fully re- covered from the virus and back in action”.

“The results of the COVID 19 tests carried out on the Super Eagles ahead of tomorrow’s game are still being awaited.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr during a virtual pre-match press conference held yesterday at the Hotel die Zeit an der Glan, the team’s camp in Austria, said the games are for preparation for future engagement.

“We are preparing for the AF- CON and even the World Cup. The games are like a test for us and preparation for the future. We regret Osimhen’s absence but we have a replacement of him in Paul Onachu. “We will not adapt to a player’s attributes but the player has to adapt to the team’s play.

Onachu has to adapt. We want to play on the ground not ball in the air be- cause of him,” he said. The Super Eagles will on Tuesday return to the Jacques Lem- mans Arena to face Africa’s second-ranked team, Tunisia, also at 7.30 p.m. (Nigerian time).