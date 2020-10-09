The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State has said that 1,478,460 eligible voters would participate in tomorrow’s governorship election in the state.

The state’s resident electoral commissioner, Dr Rufus Akeju, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Akure.

Akeju expressed confidence that the commission was ready and determined to conduct a very credible and acceptable governorship election in Ondo State.

“As we speak, everything required statutorily had been put in place for the registered voters in the state to vote for candidates of their choice on Saturday.

“In Addition, adequate security has been put in place by the commission in collaboration with security agencies through the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to secure the voters,

“There is also adequate security for election officials, accredited observers, accredited journalists, election materials, among others, during the election.

“Ondo State has 3,009 polling units, 203 registration areas in all 18 local government areas of the state.

“It has 1,822,346 registered voters while 1,478,460 of PVCs were distributed and 343,886 of PVCs remaining uncollected,” he said.

“The implication of the above is that only 1,478,460 voters that have collected their permanent voters’ cards are expected to come to the various voting points to exercise their franchise on Saturday,” he said.

He explained that the commission had deployed all the non-sensitive materials that would be used for the conduct of the election to all the INEC offices in the state.

Akeju said that the sensitive materials had also been deployed to all the 18 local government areas of the state