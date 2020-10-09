Beneficiaries of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s job creation and skills acquisition programmes under the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), will tomorrow, Friday, October 9, 2020 offer free products and services to over 1000 residents in the state to celebrate the governor’s victory in the September 19, 2020 governorship poll.

The programme, tagged “EdoJobbers’ thanksgiving and charity event”, is scheduled to take place at UNIFAC Group of Schools, along Upper Ekenhuan Road, Ugbiyokho, Benin City, between 10 to 3pm.

Executive Director, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the charity event was put together by the different beneficiaries of the agency’s intervention programmes in the last three years and eleven months in celebration of the governor’s reelection.

According to her, some of the products and services to be offered include free food, haircut, medical services and clothing for the less-privileged, among others.

She noted that the gesture will showcase the different services being offered by EdoJobbers and celebrate the achievements of the governor, especially in terms of capacity building, skills development and youth empowerment.

Dare further expressed appreciation to volunteers and donors who have contributed from within and outside the state to make the programme a success, including donors from Lagos and Abuja.

EdoJobs is the flagship agency of the Governor Obaseki-led administration, set up to actualise the governor’s vision of creating 200,000 jobs in his first term in office. So far, the agency has created not less than 170,000 jobs across different sectors of the state.

A cache of beneficiaries from these schemes would be showcasing their wares and services at the charity event, which would be attended by persons and groups from across the 18 local government areas of the state.