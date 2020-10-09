Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested 19 suspects for kidnapping and other violent crimes in the FCT and its environs.

Speaking at an event to parade the suspects yesterday, DCP Sunday Babaji, the deputy commissioner of police (Operations) FCT said that, “Following coordinated intelligence led operations, police detectives from the command’s Anti-kidnapping Squad arrested eight suspects linked to the kidnappings along Tunga Maje, Kuje and Kwali axis.

“The suspects are one Musa Shehu, 20 years; Zakari Yau, 25 years; Mohammed Lawal, 28 years; Salisu Adamu, 25 years; Ahmadu Sani Ilyasu, 45 years; Abdullahi Shuaibu, 23 years; Abubakar Ilyasu, 20 years; and Luka Parisa who confessed to being responsible for the supply of firearms to the bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibits recovered are: four dane guns, two locally fabricated revolvers, two locally made pistols, two rounds of live ammunition, one motorcycle and one unexpended cartridge.

Also, during a rout ine patrol Police Detectives from Gwagwa Division arrested one Chima Ezenwa 23 years; Micheal Obi-Ude, 27 years; and Daniel Godwin, 28 years, all male at Gwagwa while attempting to rob their unsuspecting victim at gunpoint.

The suspects stated that they had monitored their victim closely overtime before attempting to dispossess him of his valuables. Exhibits recovered are: one locally made revolver and one round of live ammunition.

Similarly, on 1st October, 2020 acting on intelligence Police Operatives from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested one Augustine Wodi 26 years, Emmanuel Baba 22 years and Samson Bamiyi 20 years all male and members of a five-man gang along Gada Biu-Kwali axis during a robbery operation.

The suspects stated that they conspired with the driver of their victim to perpetrate the heinous act before they met their waterloo.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation