The new president of Rotary Club of Abuja, Wuse Central Rotarian Hon Gabriel Nkup Tsenyen as its twenty second (22nd) president has promised to deliver more Community projects in FCT.

At the handing over ceremony held in Abuja, the incoming president expressed his appreciation for all the support, saying the new administration has been charged to raise the bar even higher and impact more in Nigeria communities.

In his acceptance speech, Rotarian Nkup indicated that as a shepherd boy growing up in the village and an orphan for that matter, he has benefited so much from mankind. I cannot but give thanks to God Almighty for using all of you to better not just my life but humanity.

He said I have nothing to say more than to say how best service can be render to members of our immediate communities, those that are the less privilege, and those that are disadvantage as Rotary is simply a humanitarian organization, it is an association of likeminded individuals who come together and join their resources to carryout life changing projects.

“I have so much passion and concerned about education and given a background about what we saw Durumi community Abuja I felt that it was necessary to how possibly we can build a classroom block for the use of people. I visited the place I noticed a situation where students rushed into the bush to go and ease themselves and yet we are talking about eradication of polio. We will also take care of water hygiene.

“We are on a quest to broaden our developmental agenda and goals, to this regard we have reached out to well meaning Nigerians, business executives and corporate organizations to support us in the execution of our long list of community development projects. We are optimistic that in no distant time they shall be heeding our call to serve humanity, he added.

While assuring of a vibrant year, and also promised to give scholarship to the less privilege. He thanked friends and associates for making out time to grace the occasion to witness the hallmark of Rotary.

Speaking earlier, out going President, Rotarian Mohammed Ali Dan Hassan in his presidential valedictory speech said, “Rotary leadership structures are configured for a one year term respectively for elected officers. He expressed delight for a successful year and for the incoming administration.

He stated further that Rotary is all about giving, saying that for you to be a Rotarian, you must have the passion for humanity.

“If you don’t have the passion you won’t be able to give. Most of us, it is not as if we have so much money but we have to serve humanity. We use our time and resources to provide help and support to the needy. In rotary you don’t earn money, but you give to help others.”

While reeling out his achievements, Mohammed Dan Hassan said his tenure witnessed the execution of 25 which includes five ongoing within the realm of six area focus and collaborated with Rotary Clubs in Abuja, USA, and India and in carrying out life hanging projects. Adding that Rotary international president, Daniel Mark Maloneysaid together, whoever we are wherever we are from whatever language we speak or tradition we follow, we are connected to one another. This connection is what lies at the heart of Rotary experience. It is what brings us to Rotary.

“Currently we have paid our dues to the District and Semi Annual Remittance (SAR) to Rotary International in order to maintain our usual financial commitments seamlessly. The club won Platinum Distinction on the Presidential Citation and earned the Rotary Foundation and every Rotarian every year Foundation Recognition Banner. We are one of the top four annual funds giving clubs in the District,” he said

He also revealed that as a president of a Rotary Club, he is familiar with the challenges and merits associated with our current “Mega Status” of engaged, diverse and dynamic membership.