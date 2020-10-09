By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s Super Eagles failed to end the unbeaten run of the reigning African champions Algeria, as the Eagles were defeated by the Desert foxes 1-0 in an international friendly match decided in Austria.

The encounter was the first match for the Gernot Rohr- led Eagles in 2020.

Algeria’s Ramy Bensebaini in a 6th minute tap-in made the difference as the Foxes extend their unbeaten run to 19 matches.

Failure to come into the match in the early minutes of the international friendly tie against a well organized Desert Foxes cost the three-time African champions back to back loss to the North Africans.

