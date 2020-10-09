Taraba State government has awarded a contract for the construction of a five million-litre capacity water storage facility to supply uninterrupted water to Jalingo and its environs.

A statement issued by the state governor’s aide on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, said the ceremony was performed by Governor Darius Ishaku on Mount Jalingo. The facility is part of the gigantic Jalingo Primary Water Scheme, which was designed to meet the water needs of the state capital city for the next 35 years.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Governor Ishaku described the construction of the reservoir as a landmark project, which will aggressively address the water problem in the state.

He noted that the site of the reservoir would be developed to be an attractive tourist centre with a VIP and general restaurant. Ishaku said water treatment facilities have been purchased in large quantities to ensure regular supply of water.

He said the supply of water is also being commercialized, adding that supply will be regular and wastage would be drastically curtailed. He said even with the commercialisation, the needs of the poor would be catered for. He urged the Water Supply Agency to ensure that every home is serviced and advised those being serviced to endeavour to pay their water bills.

Speaking earlier, Barr Yusufu Akirikwen, commissioner for Water Resources, said the construction of the reservoir and other related works would mark the last stage towards the completion of the Jalingo Primary Water Supply Scheme.

The commissioner said the state government has been sufficiently assured by the contractors of the delivery of high quality job. He pleaded with the people of Taraba State to support the efforts of government to solve the problem of water supply by owning the facility and protecting it.

Also speaking at the ceremony, managing director of Taraba State Water Supply Agency, Engr Musa Buba Siam, described the approach of Governor Ishaku towards solving the water problem in the state as the most pragmatic since the creation of the state.